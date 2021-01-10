10 Jan, 06:52 (IST) AUS 174/4 in 61 Overs Steve Smith has completed his half-century and is making sure Australia's lead keeps growing. The hosts now lead by 268 runs. After losing Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade, Smith along with Cameron Green have added 26 runs thus far for the fifth wicket.

IND vs AUS Live Score Updates: Australia took charge of the third Test on the third day at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they first secured a 94-run lead in the first innings by bowling out India for 244 runs and then going to stumps at 103/2 to stretch their overall lead to 197 runs. Steve Smith was unbeaten on 29 while Marnus Labuschagne was 47 not out at the draw of stumps.

The Indian team, which witnessed Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja not take field in Australia's second innings due to injury, had earlier folded for 244 in their first innings. Resuming at 96 for two, the Indians lost their last eight wickets for 148 runs in the first two sessions as the Aussies bowled extremely accurately on a placid surface. Pace bowler Pat Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief taking four for 29.

India though had lost just two wickets in the first session and managed to score 84 runs in that pre-lunch period as Cheteshwar Pujara (50) and Pant (36) looked to resurrect the innings following the early loss of skipper Ajinkya Rahane (22) and Hanuma Vihari (4). But post-lunch, they succumbed to the new ball as the Aussie pace duo Josh Hazlewood and Cummins kept an immaculate line and length.