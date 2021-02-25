Zak Crawley has been in the news for the statement about the third umpire’s decisions during day one of the third Test between India and England. He went on to say that it is very frustrating that almost every decision has gone against England. “We are behind the game. We need those little 50-50 decisions to go our way and it seems like none of them went our way. That’s the way it goes sometimes. It is frustrating and doesn’t help our chances of winning if those chances don’t go our way,” he said during the virtual press conference during day 1 of the third Test between India and England. Now Wasim Jaffer has taken a sly dig at the English batsman on social media. India vs England Day-Night Test 2021 Stat Highlights Day 1: Axar Patel’s Six-Wicket Haul Puts Hosts in Command.

Jaffer who is known for his tweets and jibes took to social media and posted a picture of the Titanic which was seen sinking in the waters. Along with this, he posted a hilarious caption where he had been extremely sarcastic about the statement made by Crawley. He did not name the English batsman in the tweet but the posted was obviously directed to him. Wasim Jaffer is known for his meme game and hilarious posts. Like always, he sent the netizens ROFL with his tweet.

Check out the tweet by Jaffer below:

*The Titanic has sunk* Some people: How can you be so sure the Titanic has sunk without looking at it from all angles? 😛😅 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RbJwHU7mvz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 25, 2021

Clearly the English batsman was referring to Rohit Sharma's close call where the umpire did not check different angles. Joe Root was quite unhappy about the same he had a long chat with the umpires. Also, Ben Stoke's catch was also ruled out by the umpires. As one may recall the day 1 ended with the visitors getting bundled out on the score of 112 runs. As of now, India has lost three wickets for the score of 99 runs and we have Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma batting on the score of 57 and 1 runs respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).