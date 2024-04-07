IPL 2024 had only two centuries so far in the competition, and both the centuries came in the same game. Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler and the first centurions of the season 17. Both of them has a knack of scoring hundreds and these were their first centuries this season. Virat Kohli scored 113 runs off 72 balls batting first in the RR vs RCB game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium at Jaipur. A strong response came from Jos Buttler, who scored his century chasing 183, in just 58 deliveries. This was Kohli's 8th IPL century and Jos Buttler's 6th IPL century. They will surely not stop here and entertain fans with more blistering hundreds throughout the season. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

Scoring a century in any format of the game is tough and specially in the shortest format of the game, with limited resources, it poses even a greater challenge. With the game moving forward towards more intentful batting , hundreds are not considered as the greater achievement in T20s, Yet, there are batters who have multiple gears in their game and they can adjust to situations by stepping on the accelerators and are able to score stunning centuries making the best use of the resources. Over the years, plenty of batters have risen to the occasion and breached the century mark in the Indian Premier League, getting their names registered into the record books. IPL 2024 New Rules: From Two Bouncers Per Over to Smart Replay System, Updated Playing Conditions Come Into Effect in Indian Premier League Season 17.

Centurions in IPL 2024

Player Team Hundred Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 1

Manish Pandey is the first-ever Indian batter to score a hundred in the Indian Premier League. The record for most centuries in a season is jointly held by Virat Kohli (2016) and Jos Buttler (2022), with four hundreds apiece. Universe Boss Chris Gayle, part of JioCinema’s commentary panel for IPL 2023, has the most IPL hundreds to his name (6).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).