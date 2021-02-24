While the pink ball is known to favour the fast bowlers, the opening day of India vs England Day-Night Test at the newly-inaugurated Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium belonged to spin twins Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin. The two Indian spinners rattled the visiting team’s batting order as the Three Lions were bundled out for 112 runs after electing to bat first. While veteran Ashwin scalped three wickets, local boy Axar Patel registered a six-wicket haul. The home team made a decent start with the bat as well to dent Joe Root’s men further. At stumps on Day 1, India were 99/3 with Rohit Sharma (57) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (1) unbeaten at the crease. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Highlights Day 1.

Notably, stakes are incredibly high in the on-going contest in Ahmedabad. With the four-match series poised at 1-1 after the first two games, the winner of this contest would take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Moreover, the losing team would get knocked out of the ICC World Test Championship final race. With the game carrying such significance, the Three Lions would have been over the moon after winning the toss. However, Patel and Ashwin spoiled their party by spinning their web. Moreover, Indian batsmen also did a commendable job. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the opening day of the contest. Virat Kohli Unleashes Animated Celebration After Joe Root’s Dismissal In India vs England Day-Night Test 2021.

# Ishant Shama became the second Indian pacer after Kapil Dev to play 100 Test matches.

# Axar Patel became the first Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in Day-Night Tests.

# Patel also became the third India bowler to pick 5-wicket hauls in his first two Tests.

# England’s total of 112 is the second-lowest total by a visiting team in the first innings of a Test in India.

# Ravi Ashwin (598) became India’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket.

# This was Jonny Bairstow’s fourth duck in the last six Test innings in India.

# Rohit Sharma scored his 12th half-century in Test cricket.

With the home trailing by just 13 runs and having seven wickets in the bank, India would be eyeing to post a mammoth total. On the other hand, only wickets would bring England back in the contest.

