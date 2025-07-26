WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The Pakistan Champions are set to face the West Indies Champions in the 11th match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 tournament. The Pakistan Champions are ranked second in the points table of the WCL 2025. They have played three games so far. Out of these, Pakistan has secured two victories, and one match against the defending champions, India Champions, was called off. Pakistan have five points, and they will look to win their upcoming match to solidify their place in the standings. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

The West Indies Champions are in a precarious state in the ongoing showpiece tournament. With two losses in three matches, the Men in Maroon are placed fourth in the WCL 2025 event. They are coming into this contest after suffering an eight-wicket defeat against the Australia Champions. Meanwhile, fans, who are looking for the live streaming and telecast details can get entire information below.

Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match Date Saturday, July 26 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi (Live Telecast), FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan Champions will take on the West Indies Champions in the next match of the ongoing WCL 2025 tournament on July 26. The South Africa vs Pakistan WCL 2025 match will be played at Headingley, Leeds. The Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions match will begin at 9:00 Indian Standard Time (IST). 41-Year-Old AB de Villiers Smashes 41-Ball Century As South Africa Champions Defeat England Champions in WCL 2025 (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Live Telecast?

Yes, Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of WCL 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. For the WCL 2025 matches online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 Match?

Yes, FanCode is the official digital streaming partner of WCL 2025 in India. Fans in India, hence, can watch the Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website. However, viewers had to purchase a match pass worth Rs 29 or a tour pass (for watching WCL 2025 live streaming of all matches) worth Rs 99

