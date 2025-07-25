AB de Villiers, at 41 years old, rolled back the clock and showed why he will always be remembered as one of the destructive batters in the game of cricket. Despite having retired from international cricket a number of years ago, the former Proteas star showcased devastating form, hitting a 41-ball century as South Africa Champions registered a thumping 10-wicket win over England Champions in WCL 2025 (World Championship of Legends) on July 25. Opening the innings alongside Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers hit the England Champions bowling attack comprising Liam Plunkett and Samit Patel among others to all sides of the park at the Grace Road in Leicester and got to the three-figure mark off 41 balls. AB de Villiers eventually finished with a score of 116* off just 51 balls, hitting 15 fours and seven sixes as South Africa Champions chased down a 153-run target in just 12.2 overs. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

41-Year-Old AB de Villiers Smashes 41-Ball Century

