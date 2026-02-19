Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Scorecard: Afghanistan and Canada are set to face off in the final Group D fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Although both teams have already been eliminated from the Super 8 race following dominant performances by South Africa and New Zealand, the match remains a vital opportunity for Afghanistan to salvage pride and for Canada to secure a landmark first victory in the tournament. Afghanistan vs Canada Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 39.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium typically offers a balanced surface that slows down as the game progresses, making chasing notoriously difficult. Spinners are expected to dominate the middle overs, while seamers like Azmatullah Omarzai, who has taken eight wickets in three matches, will look to exploit early bounce.

AFG vs CAN Toss

Canada have won the toss, and captain Dilpreet Bajwa opts to bowl first as expected. The Canadian side makes no changes. On the other hand, Rashid Khan confirms that Afghanistan have one change from their previous match. You can find Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Match Scorecard here.

AFG vs CAN Match Lineups

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Canada XI: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).