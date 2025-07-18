WCL 2025 Points Table: The second edition of the World Championship (WCL) is all set to begin on July 18 and will be played till August 2. The WCL 2025 will see 18 blockbuster T20 matches. Great cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Brett Lee, Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Younis Khan, and Shahid Afridi are set to feature for their respective teams in the showpiece tournament. The second edition of the WCL will be played across four different venues in England. World Championship of Legends 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About WCL Season 2.

The second edition of the WCL will see six sides—India Champions, England Champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, West Indies Champions, and South Africa Champions—fighting with each other for the ultimate title. WCL 2025 tournament comprises round-robin matches followed by playoffs, including semi-finals and a final. Is There an India vs Pakistan Cricket Match on 20th July? Know All About World Championship of Legends 2025 Game Between Rivals.

WCL 2025 Points Table

Pos Team M W L NR Pts NRR 1 India Champions 0 0 0 0 0 - 2 Pakistan Champions 0 0 0 0 0 - 3 England Champions 0 0 0 0 0 - 4 Australia Champions 0 0 0 0 0 - 5 West Indies Champions 0 0 0 0 0 - 6 South Africa Champions 0 0 0 0 0 -

(Important abbreviations: Pos-Position, M-Matches, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, NRR-Net Run Rate, Pts-Points)

The Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions won the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends. The India Champions defeated the Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2024 final. The India Champions will look to defend their title in the second edition of WCL, whereas other teams will aim to clinch their maiden trophy.

