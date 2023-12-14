West Indies takes on England in the second of the five-match T20I series. West Indies leads the series 1-0 after having won the first match by four wickets. The home side will be looking to double their lead in the second T20I. Meanwhile, for West Indies vs England 2nd T20I live streaming online and live telecast details you can scroll down. Chris Gayle Does Dunki Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Hook Step; Shah Rukh Khan Praises Universe Boss, Promises To Dance Together (Watch Video).

West Indies showed their batting strength in the series opener and chased down 172 runs against a decent England line-up. Rovman Powell and Andre Russell played match-winning cameos to take their side home. England will have their work cut out as they look to open their account in the series.

When is West Indies vs England 2nd T20I 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

West Indies will take on England in the 2nd T20I of the five-match series on December 14, Thursday. The WI vs ENG match will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada and it starts at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WI vs ENG 2nd T20I 2023?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the West Indies vs England 2nd T20I 2023 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will be unable to watch the action of the WI vs ENG 2nd T20I on their TV sets. For live streaming details of WI vs ENG, scroll below.

How to Watch Online Live Streaming of WI vs ENG 2nd T20I 2023?

The West Indies vs England T20I series is available on live streaming. FanCode is the official streaming partner of the series and the WI vs ENG 2nd T20I 2023 live streaming will be available on the app as well as the website.

