Kingston, January 12: Cricket West Indies (CWI) have rescheduled the second One-Day International (ODI) against Ireland -- which was postponed on Tuesday (January 11) after two more COVID-19 cases emerged in the tourist side -- to Thursday (January 13).

On Wednesday, Cricket West Indies and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued as joint statement saying that while the second ODI will be played at the Sabina Park on January 13, the third and final game has been moved to January 16. The one-off T20I has been cancelled to accommodate the revised ODI schedule.

"The second CG Insurance ODI will now be played on Thursday 13 January with the third and final CG Insurance ODI on Sunday 16 January at Sabina Park. The rescheduling occurred following five COVID-19 positive cases, as well as injuries in the Ireland camp leaving the Ireland squad depleted ahead of the 2nd CG Insurance ODI which was originally was scheduled for Tuesday, 11 January. As a consequence the one-off CG Insurance T20 International has been cancelled to allow for this revised schedule and to avoid impact on the teams' travel plans and subsequent fixtures," said the statement.

These ODIs form part of the ICC ODI Super League with both teams having the opportunity to win points to be one of the top seven teams, excluding hosts India, to gain automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. West Indies lead the three-match series 1-0 following their 24-run victory in the first ODI on January 8.

