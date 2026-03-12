New Zealand National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: New Zealand are scheduled to host South Africa for a comprehensive five-match T20 International series beginning on 15 March 2026. This tour marks the first bilateral meeting between the two nations since their high-stakes encounters during the recently concluded T20 World Cup, with matches set to be played across major venues in both the North and South Islands. New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Live Telecast and Streaming in India.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026

The series will commence at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, a venue known for its batting-friendly conditions. The teams will then travel to Hamilton and Auckland before concluding the tour with fixtures in Wellington and Christchurch. This schedule provides a geographically diverse range of conditions, testing both the pace attacks and middle-order adaptability of both squads.

All matches are scheduled for late afternoon or evening starts to accommodate local attendance and primetime television audiences in both New Zealand and South Africa.

Match Date Venue Time (IST) 1st T20I Sunday, 15 March Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 11:45 AM 2nd T20I Tuesday, 17 March Seddon Park, Hamilton 11:45 AM 3rd T20I Friday, 20 March Eden Park, Auckland 11:45 AM 4th T20I Sunday, 22 March Sky Stadium, Wellington 11:45 AM 5th T20I Wednesday, 25 March Hagley Oval, Christchurch 11:45 AM

NZ vs SA T20I Series 2026New Ze Preview

The Black Caps will employ a shared captaincy model; Mitchell Santner leads for the first three fixtures before Tom Latham assumes the role for the final two games. Key players such as Devon Conway and Lockie Ferguson feature in the opening half of the series, while domestic standouts Katene Clarke and Nick Kelly are in line for international debuts.

South Africa have rested several senior stars, including Aiden Markram, following their semi-final exit. Keshav Maharaj captains a 15-man squad featuring five uncapped players, including explosive batters Connor Esterhuizen and Jordan Hermann. Pacer Gerald Coetzee also returns to the side after recovering from injury.

Squads

New Zealand National Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Katene Clarke, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Zak Foulkers, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Cole McConchie, Kimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson

South Africa National Cricket Team: Keshav Maharaj (c), Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Eathan Bosch, Andile Simelane, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman, Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla, Prenelan Subrayen

