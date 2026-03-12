Following the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand and South Africa are set to resume their rivalry in a high-stakes T20I series. Both teams enter the contest in strong form, with the Black Caps looking to build on their runners-up finish in the global tournament, while the Proteas aim to refine their squad after a deep run in the knockout stages. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Live Telecast and Streaming in India.

Where To Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series 2026 in India?

In India, the broadcasting rights for international cricket involving New Zealand and South Africa are primarily managed by the Sony Sports network.

For this NZ vs SA T20I 2026 series, fans can follow the live telecast on Sony Sports TEN 1 on the TV channel. Digital streaming is available via the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also find online streaming for the NZ vs SA T20I 2026 on the FanCode app and website.

In South Africa, the matches will be televised on SuperSport, while New Zealand viewers can follow the coverage on Sky Sport. Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

NZ vs SA T20I Series 2026 Details

Detail Information Event New Zealand vs South Africa T20I Series 2026 Primary Broadcaster (TV) Sony Sports Network TEN 1 Live Streaming (India) SonyLIV, FanCode Commentary Languages English Recent T20 WC Performance NZ (Runners-up); RSA (Semi-finalists)

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 Series 2026 Preview

This series represents a critical transition for both sides as they evaluate their rosters for the next T20 World Cup. South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj Markram, continues to boast one of the most explosive batting line-ups in world cricket. New Zealand, under the captaincy of Mitchell Santner, remains one of the most consistent performers in the shortest format, relying on tactical discipline and a balanced bowling attack.

