West Indies vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 2nd T20I 2026

The vibrant Caribbean atmosphere is buzzing as the West Indies prepare to take on Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International of their bilateral series this Sunday, June 14, 2026 (IST). Following the series opener, the hosts, led by Shai Hope, will be looking to seal the series, while Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lankan Lions will be eager to bounce back and level the scores at the iconic Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. Bangladesh Cricketer Nayeem Hasan Alleges Police Assault in Chattogram; BCB Seeks Probe.

Match Details

The crucial second T20I between West Indies and Sri Lanka is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026. The match will commence at 7:30 PM local time (EST) in Jamaica. For fans tuning in from other parts of the world, the start times are as follows:

India: 6:00 AM IST (Sunday, June 14)

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I 2026 Live

Cricket fans across various regions can catch the live action of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I through the following broadcasters and streaming platforms:

India: Fans in India can exclusively live stream the match on the FanCode website and app. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs SL T20 series on any TV channel in India.

United Kingdom: Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on TNT Sports.

United States: In the USA, Willow TV will provide live coverage of the match.

Caribbean: Cricket fans in the Caribbean can refer to local listings, as specific broadcast information for this T20I series was not definitively confirmed.

Sri Lanka: Sri Lankan fans can watch the match on The Papare 1 & The Papare 1 HD via Dialog TV and Supreme TV. Additionally, live streaming will be available on the official Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) YouTube channel.

Australia: Amazon Prime Video Australia holds the broadcast rights for the region, offering live streaming of the match.

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport will broadcast the match across the Sub-Saharan African region.

Pakistan & Bangladesh: Cricket fans in Pakistan and Bangladesh can stream the match live on Tapmad. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Brother Aashirwad Scores Century; India A Batter Reacts.

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The T20I rivalry between West Indies and Sri Lanka has been a closely contested one, with both teams having secured memorable victories in their encounters. The West Indies, currently ranked 7th in the ICC Men's T20I rankings, will aim to leverage their home advantage. Sri Lanka, ranked 9th, will be desperate to find their winning rhythm.

Key Players

West Indies will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope, with explosive talents like Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Jason Holder expected to play crucial roles. Sri Lanka's charge will be spearheaded by captain Dasun Shanaka, alongside dynamic players such as Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).