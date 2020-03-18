‘What About Chaante he Chaante’: Yuzvendra Chahal and Danielle Wyatt Get Involved in Instagram Banter Once Again

Yuzvendra Chahal and Danielle Wyatt Get Involved in Instagram Banter (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The coronavirus outbreak might have put a pause on major cricket series and tournament all around the world. However, it certainly can't restrict Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to entertain the fans with his off-field antics. Taking to social-media website Instagram, the 29-year old shared a candid picture with India's coaching staff including head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Shridhar. Chahal asked the netizens to suggest an interesting caption for the snap and England women team all-rounder Danielle Wyatt certainly came up with one. “Gimme the chocolate,” commented the cricketer on the leggie's post. However, Chahal displayed his sense of humour once again and trolled Wyatt. Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Quinton de Kock, Ben Stokes and Ellyse Perry.

"What about chaante he chaante," replied Chahal to the all-rounder's comment. Well, this wasn't the first time when these two stars got involved in banter on Instagram. On a previous occasion, Wyatt trolled Chahal, claiming that she can hit the leg spinner for six sixes. However, it seems like the latter has finally taken his revenge. Have a look.

Chahal's Post:

View this post on Instagram Caption this ? 🇮🇳 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT

Banter Again!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 has taken the cricketing world by storm as the majority of the cricket series and tournaments have come to a halt. From New Zealand tour of Australia to India vs South Africa ODI series, many series have been postponed or cancelled. Even, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is also under dark clouds and it seems like fans will continue to miss the sporting action for quite some time