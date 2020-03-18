Yuzvendra Chahal Hilariously Trolls Quinton de Kock, Ben Stokes and Ellyse Perry for Copying His Famous Pose (View Instagram Story)

Yuzvendra Chahal Mocks Cricketers (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Getty Images)

Yuzvendra Chahal is certainly one of the best leg-spinners going around and has proved his mettle all around the world. Along with his capabilities with the ball, however, the 29-year old is also known for his great sense of humour and has often tickled the funny bones of netizens with his social media posts. In his latest off-field antics, Chahal has trolled South African skipper Quinton de Kock, England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Australia women team's all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Talking to Instagram, Chahal posted a story of a merged picture of him along with the three fellow cricketers, mocking them for copying his famous pose. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Pic Wearing Mask en route to Dharamshala Ahead of IND vs SA 1st ODI 2020.

During the 2019 World Cup, the leggie was shotted, relaxing behind the boundary ropes and the picture went on to become a viral meme material. Chahal shared a story in which De Kock, Stokes and Perry are doing a similar pose and poked fun at them. "No Kiddos No! You can't match his swag," wrote Chahal in his story. Have a look.

View Story:

Yuzvendra Chahal Mocks Cricketers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, all the cricketing events around the world have come to a halt amid the coronavirus outbreak. Majority of the premium cricket series and tournaments have been postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic. Even, the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is under dark clouds and it will be interesting to see, how the forthcoming sports events will be conducted.