Mumbai, November 5: India batting stalwart Virat Kohli turned 37 on Wednesday, and his India teammates extended heartfelt wishes to celebrate the special day of one of the most iconic cricketers of the modern era. Kohli, who announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is to concentrate on the 50-over format, has won nearly every ICC tournament, except the World Test Championship. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! BCCI Extends Warm Wishes To Team India Batter As Former Test and T20I Captain Turns 37.

Leading the wishes on Kohli's special day are former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and others.

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Virat Kohli

Once a King, always a King 👑 Happy birthday @imVkohli 🎂 Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9DhcCFS6DS — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal Wishes Virat Kohli

To the man with fierce spirit, the heart that beats for every challenge, May you continue to inspire generations to come. God bless and Happy Birthday Virat bhaiya 🫂🤍 🎂 pic.twitter.com/c6HT7jiXiN — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 5, 2025

Kohli's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), shared a heartfelt post on X featuring a social media trend with an AI-generated video of little Kohli having a conversation with his adult self.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wishes Virat Kohli

For the man who turned passion into poetry and fire into faith. 🔥 Happy 3️⃣7️⃣th Birthday to, 👑 The King, 🔥 The Run Machine, 🏏 The Chase Master, 🥶 The Clutch God, 🐐 The G.O.A.T 🫶 Virat Prem Kohli 🥰 The game is richer because of you. ❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/u42g6QKYXV — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2025

Suresh Raina Wishes Virat Kohli

King Kohli turns 37! 🎂🏏 @imVkohli Celebrating the incredible journey of Virat Kohli, a true legend of Indian cricket! Wishing him a year filled with more records, victories, and joy! 🙏💕 #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DCUx8QDlch — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2025

Cheteshwar Pujara Wishes Virat Kohli

Happy birthday @imVkohli …Have a great day and wishing you the best for the year ahead! pic.twitter.com/i1BDj98EEX — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2025

Mohammad Kaif Wishes Virat Kohli

Happy birthday to the biggest chase master in world cricket.. A true india hero.@imVkohli pic.twitter.com/GawQK99Nw6 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 5, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav Wishes Virat Kohli

Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai 🎂♥️ Keep shining and inspiring always. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/whc27zz8ab — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) November 5, 2025

In his illustrious career, Kohli has made 123 Test appearances and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with a best score of 254 not out. He is India's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. He is the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in ODI cricket history. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! Fans Wish Team India and RCB Star Cricketer As He Turns 37.

Kohli was one of India's most consistent batters in T20Is, scoring 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of more than 137, including a century and 38 fifties in 117 innings. He is currently the third-highest run-getter in the format.

