From being a regional sport in the medieval period, cricket has become a global affair, and is played in as many as 103 countries, 12 full-member and 96 associate, as recognised by the International Cricket Council (ICC), making the game truly diverse. However, the major stakeholders in cricket are restricted to the Indian subcontinent and a few non-Asian nations, who hold a monopoly in the upper echelon of the sport. Shubman Gill Becomes Third Indian Captain To Hit Consecutive Test Hundreds in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Amongst these nations, there exists a divide as well, which are selected based on the conditions, which mainly have to do with the pitches on offer. Cricketing nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are clubbed under subcontinental conditions, while Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and England form the SENA countries. The pitches in the Indian subcontinent are all similar, which is dry and dusty, in contrast to the tracks on offer in Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa.

What Are SENA Countries in Cricket?

SENA comprises South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, mainly due to their different conditions on offer, including pitches. South Africa poses a challenge of bounce, England offers tracks that are swing conducive, New Zealand pitches promote seam bowling, and Australia perennially are known for pace and bounce. Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian Captain to Score a Test Double Century in SENA Countries, Joins Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid in Elite List, During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Thus, in a way, SENA is also an acronym for South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Performances in SENA countries have often been set as a benchmark for Asian players, batters, and bowlers to become great, which is not the case the other way around.

