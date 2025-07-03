Shubman Gill created history as he became the third Indian captain to hit consecutive Test centuries in SENA countries. The 25-year-old achieved this elusive milestone during the second Test of the five-match series against the England national cricket team at Edgbaston. Earlier, Shubman Gill scored his maiden Test century as Team India during the Leeds Test against the Three Lions. Gill has joined the elite list, including Mohammad Azharuddin (NZ & ENG in 1990) and Virat Kohli (AUS in 2014-15 series). IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 Stumps: Shubman Gill's Unbeaten Century and Yashasvi Jaiswal's Fighting Knock Help India Score 310/5 at Edgbaston.

Historic Feat by Shubman Gill!

Indian captains to score hundreds in consecutive Tests in SENA • M Azharuddin in NZ & ENG (1990) • Virat Kohli in AUS (2014-15) • Shubman Gill in ENG (2025) pic.twitter.com/QnfLI31h6K — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 3, 2025

