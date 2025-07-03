Shubman Gill became the first Asian captain to score a Test double century in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) when he got to the 200-run mark during the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025. On July 3, which is Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025, Shubman Gill scored his maiden double century in Test cricket and with that, became the first Asian skipper to do so. He also became just the third Indian batter to hit a double century in Tests in England, joining legends Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid. Earlier, Shubman Gill had struck a century in his first Test as captain, which was the IND vs ENG 1st Test in Leeds. Shubman Gill Becomes Fifth Player To Score Double Centuries in ODI & Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Scripts Records With Double Century in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025

.@ShubmanGill rewrites the record books in England! 👑📚 ✅ First Asian captain to score a double century in SENA ✅ First visiting captain to score 200 in England since 2003 ✅ Only the third Indian to score a double century in England!#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 2 | LIVE NOW… pic.twitter.com/VoVrRQT8VT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2025

