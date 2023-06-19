England have certainly made Test cricket much more interesting than it used to be. The Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum combo has worked wonders so far, not just for the team but for the format of the game in general, as they have shown there’s ample room for plenty of innovation. Bazball, Nighthawk and now, Brumbella are some of the new concepts that fans have seen the arrival of along with this new England team. The latest of these, the Brumbella, was seen on Day 3 of the England vs Australia 1st Test match in Ashes 2023. ‘Brumbrella’ England Captain Ben Stokes Sets Unique Field to Dismiss Usman Khawaja During ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 (Watch Video).

Originally referred to as a large pitch covering used at the Edgbaston from 1981 to 2001, the 'Brumbella' now has an all-new meaning—Stokes' unique field placement to dismiss Usman Khawaja. Khawaja was Australia's standout performer in the first innings as he not only absorbed pressure but held one end strongly to take his team to 386, giving England a narrow seven-run lead. The left-hander scored 141 and looked set for more had Stokes' plan not worked. The name of this field set-up resembled that of an umbrella in front of the wicket. Stokes in fact, set the field in a way which looked as if it was a human chain from short square-leg to short mid-on. There was no slip fielder and the point region was empty, too, but six men in catching positions in front of the bat. Stokes would also have been aware that the chances of Khawaja giving a catch to either of these fielders were less.

Maybe he wanted to test the Australian opener, who had been at the crease for 320 balls, came down the track to seemingly attempt a drive which would have yielded him few runs. But that did not happen as instead, he misjudged Ollie Robinson’s yorker and the ball crashed onto the stumps.

