Usman Khawaja has batted brilliantly in the first Test of the Ashes as he took Australia from a position of concern to a very strong position and near to the first innings score of England. Ben Stokes, England captain, frustrated by the exceptional batting of Khawaja, set a trap to catch him and designed an unique field with no slip fielders and six fielders in catching position around the batter. This made Khawaja charge to Ollie Robinson for runs and he yorked Khawaja cleaning him up. Moeen Ali Fined 25 Per Cent of Match Fee for Spraying Drying Agent On Bowling Hand During Eng vs AUS Ashes 2023 First Test Day 2.

Ben Stokes Sets Unique Field For Usman Khawaja

Interesting field set by Stokes for Khawaja. pic.twitter.com/7WUvqVOZBK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 18, 2023

Usman Khawaja Dismissal Video

Only in Test Cricket 😍 An unconventional field setup from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 forced Usman Khawaja to come down the track and ended up getting bowled 😲👏#SonySportsNetwork #TheAshes #ENGvAUS #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/jb0XKnBJCv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 18, 2023

Fans Call It Brumbrella

Another One

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)