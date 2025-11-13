Reigning World Test Championship winners South Africa are in the land of India now. The Proteas are touring the nation that the Men in Blue represent for a three-format bilateral this winter, starting November 14 and ending December 19. First, the two sides will be involved in a two-match Test series, which will be followed by three ODIs and finally five T20Is. As the South Africa tour of India 2025 begins, the IND vs SA 1st Test is scheduled to be played at the "Cricket's answer to the Colosseum", Eden Gardens, Kolkata. India’s Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs South Africa: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs SA Cricket Match in Kolkata.

Hosts India national cricket team are playing this series after the just concluded ODI and T20I clash-offs against Australia. The Shubman Gill-led side last played Test cricket in October, against the West Indies. The Proteas, on the other hand, are in here after a Test-T20I-ODI series against Pakistan.

They had managed to draw the Test series against the Green Shirts 1-1, despite not having their skipper Temba Bavuma to lead. But now, the South Africa national cricket team will have their legendary skipper who made them taste a major tournament success after ages, earlier this year. Besides Bavuma, the match also marks the welcome of Rishabh Pant, who will be representing the nation long after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, when he got hurt by a brutal injury in his toe.

When is IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 will start on Friday, November 14. The India vs South Africa 1st Test 2025 will be hosted at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The live action of this match will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs SA H2H Record in Test Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and the South Africa National Cricket Team have faced each other in 44 Tests to date. The Proteas have an upper hand in IND vs SA Tests head-to-head, winning 18 matches, while the Indians trail by a whisker with 16 wins. A total of 10 matches ended in a draw. IND vs SA 2025: Sourav Ganguly Feels Upcoming Series Will Be Tough for South Africa, Says ‘Playing Against India in India Is Never Easy’.

Who Are the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Shubman Gill Temba Bavuma Rishabh Pant Kagiso Rabada Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs SA: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Likely XI vs IND: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada.

