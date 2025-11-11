Mumbai, November 11: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes that the upcoming two-Test series will pose a tough challenge for reigning World Test Champions South Africa, noting that “playing against India in India is never easy, as they are a very strong side in subcontinent conditions.” The first Test will be played in Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens, home of Ganguly, who is also the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The two teams are set to face each other in a multi-format series, which will see Gill and Co. host the Proteas for two Tests and three ODIs. Then, Surykumar Yadav-led side will engage in five T20Is against the Proteas men. IND vs SA 2025: Parthiv Patel Lists Things India Must Do Right Against South Africa in Test Series, Says ‘Runs From Top Order…’.

“The first Test starts in Kolkata in a few days, and it’s going to be a tough tour for South Africa. Playing against India in India is never easy. India is a very strong side in the subcontinent, and they are a strong team even overseas these days. I’m really looking forward to the Test at Eden Gardens. South Africa is a good side, so it should be a high-quality contest,” Ganguly said on JioStar. Sourav Ganguly Bats for Mohammed Shami After Pacer’s Non-Selection for IND vs SA 2025 Tests: ‘Don’t See Any Reason Why Shami Can’t Keep Playing for India’ (Watch Video).

India pacer Mohammed Siraj also shared his thoughts ahead of the Test series, saying, "This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident based on our own good form, having created a positive environment and performed well in England, and having won against the West Indies.”

“Personally, I'm bowling with good rhythm and looking to make the most of it. Facing strong teams helps identify areas to improve, and I'm really excited for this challenge,” he added.

