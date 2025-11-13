An exciting Test series is on the cards as India and South Africa lock horns in a two-match affair that gets underway on November 14 in Kolkata. Test cricket is set to return to the iconic Eden Gardens after six long years and the Shubman Gill-led India National Cricket Team will surely look forward to making a mark against the reigning World Test Champions, South Africa. The IND vs SA 2025 Test series is a very crucial one for both teams with respect to the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2025-27 points table. In this article, we shall take a look at what India's playing XI for the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 could look like. India's Playing XI for IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Ryan ten Doeschate Confirms Dhruv Jurel Will Feature in India’s Playing XI Alongside Rishabh Pant Against South Africa.

India and South Africa have had contrasting results in their last assignments in Test cricket. While the India National Cricket Team secured a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies, the South Africa National Cricket Team played out a 1-1 draw against Pakistan. South Africa, after their two-match Test series against Pakistan, might have had a good understanding of conditions in the subcontinent. India on the other hand, will look to capitalise on home conditions and make the most of the same against the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas outfit.

Top-Order: Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul will form the opening combination for Team India in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025. It goes without saying that the pair has achieved success together and the India National Cricket Team management would want them to provide solid starts at the top. It will be interesting to see who is picked to bat at number three. Dhruv Jurel, after his two centuries against South Africa A, is set to retain his spot in India's playing XI despite Rishabh Pant making a comeback. If India are to play Dhruv Jurel at number three, it would come at the expense of Sai Sudharsan and also make room for an additional bowling option. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025: BCCI Tweaks Session Timings for Guwahati Match Between India and South Africa.

Middle-Order: Captain Shubman Gill will continue to bat at number four and his performance will be key for the India National Cricket Team, needless to say. He will be followed by his deputy, Rishabh Pant, in the batting order. Ravindra Jadeja will bat next in the middle-order for Team India in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025.

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will be the two spin bowling all-rounders that India are likely to field in the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025. Ravindra Jadeja had earlier bagged the Player of the Series award in the IND vs WI 2025 Tests, while Washington Sundar has, time and again, shown his mettle. It must be noted that India would be without Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was released from the Test squad to feature in the IND A vs SA A One-Day matches. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Special Gold Toss Coin To Be Used for India vs South Africa Test in Kolkata, Says Report.

Bowlers: India's bowling combination for the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 might involve three spinners and three pacers. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj could be the opening bowlers and with the Eden Gardens track providing swing early on and Akash Deep, the local boy, will also look to make an impact by taking wickets up front. The pitch at Eden Gardens is also expected to provide more assistance to spinners as the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 rolls on and the trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will come into play, potentially from Day 3 onwards, depending on the situation of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025.

India's Likely XI for IND vs SA 1st Test 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).