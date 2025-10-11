One of the biggest matches of any ICC tournament, India and Australia will come face-to-face in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 on October 12. The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played in India with Sri Lanka also co-hosting the marquee event, and will see Harmanpreet Kaur and Co eye a winning return to their campaign after a defeat against New Zealand Women, while the defending champions, led by Alyssa Healy, will look forward to keeping their unbeaten streak in the competition intact. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Kim Garth Backs Australia’s Depth Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Clash, Says ‘We Haven’t Been at Our Best Yet’.

The India Women vs Australia Women ICC WWC 2025 match will kickstart a series of tough matches for Kaur and her girls, with England and New Zealand next in line. A slip-up here could see India not make it through the knockouts. The major issue for Women in Blue have been the dwindling batting, with individual performances saving the side from a plight match after match. India's two-match unbeaten run were courtesy the bowlers, who have been in impeccable form, but will need support from the batters to step up in crunch moments as well.

Australia women, who are on an unbeaten streak despite having one ICC WWC 2025 match get abandoned, too, have not played flawless cricket and have been made to toil hard. The batting department has failed to respond, where only the likes of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner have held fort for Australia, pulling the side out of deep ditches. The bowling remains their strong point in the competition, with all bases covered, and with the know-how of local conditions, even a smaller total can be defended.

The IND-W vs AUS-W ODIs have always been a contest of nerves, where the team with players who can handle pressure well comes out as the winner.

When is IND W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team will face off against the Australia Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 12. The IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What is the IND-W vs AUS-W H2H Record in ODIs?

The India Women's National Cricket Team and Australia Women's National Cricket Team have faced each other in 59 WODIs. The Women in Blue have merely won 11 times while Australia have dominated the IND-W vs AUS-W ODI rivalry with 48 wins. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy Discuss IND-W vs AUS-W Rivalry Ahead of Crucial Clash.

Who Are the IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Richa Ghosh Deepti Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur Ashleigh Gardner Beth Mooney

IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Women Likely XI vs AUS-W: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Australia Women Likely vs IND-W: Alyssa Healy (wk/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 03:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).