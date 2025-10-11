Mumbai, October 11: India and Australia captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy shared their thoughts on the rivalry between the two sides ahead of their clash on Sunday. The two sides will face off at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam in the 13th fixture of the Women’s World Cup. India’s pursuit of their first ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title faced a setback after a dramatic three-wicket loss to South Africa in Visakhapatnam. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Kim Garth Backs Australia’s Depth Ahead of IND-W vs AUS-W Clash, Says ‘We Haven’t Been at Our Best Yet’.

All attention now shifts to the upcoming vital match as Harmanpreet & Co. prepare for a high-stakes game against the defending champions. The captains of both teams, alongside India vice captain Smriti Mandhana and Aussie ace Beth Mooney, discussed the rising rivalry, the mutual respect developed through intense contests, and the hurdles still to come.

Speaking to JioStar, Kaur shared her thoughts on the challenge of facing Australia, saying, “I believe you are always on the back foot if you are not aggressive. Playing against Australia brings out the best in us as they test our limits. Defeating Australia is always challenging and special. Not only me, but all my teammates love playing against Australia.”

Australia won the previous edition of the World Cup in 2022 under former cricketer and captain Meg Lanning’s leadership. Healy, Kaur’s counterpart, reflected on her team's history, rivalry, and the expectations placed upon them as she leads the side in their title defence. Beth Mooney Scores Fifth Century in WODIs, Australia Batter Achieves Feat During AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match.

“I was reminded before coming here that Australia has never lost a World Cup in India, so, no pressure whatsoever! I have really fond memories of the 2013 World Cup, where I was a drinks runner at the Cricket Club of India. It was still amazing to be part of the campaign, and hopefully, we can replicate that success this year as well. It’s news to me that people consider us favourites for this tournament.”

“I think it should actually favour India to take the trophy at home. They’re really comfortable in their own conditions and are in a great place to challenge us. India and Australia play each other a lot these days, so the rivalry has really blossomed. We know how much India wants to beat Australia, and we’re equally driven to dominate here. That contest has become fierce over the years,” Healy said.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana discussed her enduring and amicable rivalry with Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry. Notably, the two have been playing together for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise at the Women’s Premier League since the tournament’s inception in 2023. Australia Women Beat Pakistan Women by 107 Runs in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025; Beth Mooney’s Century and Bowlers Help Defending Champions Register Second Win.

“The battle between me and Ellyse Perry will go on till either of us retires. There will be times when I will hit her, and there will be times when she will get me out. Ellyse Perry is a legend of the game. Watching her in franchise cricket changed a lot of things in me as an athlete, especially in terms of where I want to get to.”

Australia's batter Beth Mooney also shared her thoughts on India’s strengths and expressed admiration for Mandhana, saying, “Smriti takes the game on, plays classy cricket shots; she’s an unbelievable player. No doubt she’ll lead from the front with the bat, and I expect her to perform across the tournament. She plays the pull shot really nicely, picks length well, and that’s something I wouldn’t mind being able to do myself.”

“I think India is quite a balanced side at the moment. They’ve got some great spinners in Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Radha Yadav, and a nice blend of youth and experience,” Mooney added.

