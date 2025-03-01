Afghanistan has emerged as the dark horse of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as they did in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and ICC T20 World Cup 2024. They have repeatedly secured some good results and pushed the door of the knockouts multiple times. In the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, they have already defeated England despite losing to South Africa in their first match and competed hard with Australia. Their win against England in ODIs is the second consecutive in an ICC competition after they defeated the three lions in 2023. Against Australia, their reliable all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai stepped up again but it was Sediqullah Atal who was the star of the show. Which Team Ibrahim Zadran Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here's the Franchise Afghanistan Opener Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Atal scored 85 runs off 95 deliveries against Australia and laid off a strong foundation for the Afghanistan National Cricket Team. Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early but Atal played through the new ball phase, setting himself on the crease and then he attacked scoring at a brisk rate. Atal was part of the recent Emerging Asia Cup, which Afghanistan won and played a big role in that where they even defeated India. He was fastracked to the limited over squads of Afghanistan and now he has impressed the world with his performance. Watching his batting, fans are eager to know which IPL franchise Atal is part of in the 2025 season. Groundstaff Slips and Falls While Trying to Wipe Water From Wet Patches On Gaddafi Stadium Outfield During AFG vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Which Team Sediqullah Atal is Part of in IPL 2025?

Unfortunately, Sediqullah Atal is not a part of the upcoming IPL 2025. Although he has impressed across formats playing for Afghanistan, due to his young age and inexperience he was not considered by the franchises immediately ready ahead of the auction. Fans will hope that his performances in the Champions Trophy will get noticed and Atal will feature in an IPL team very soon.

