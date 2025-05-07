England cricketer Harry Brook, who was purchased by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 auction. But the England star pulled out of the IPL 2025 citing personal reasons. Later he was announced as the captain of England men's white-ball teams. Delhi Capitals didn't sign a replacement for him since the start of the season. With only a few games left, they have signed Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal as his replacement. IPL Betting Racket Busted in Odisha: 5 Arrested in Berhampur for IPL-Linked Online Gambling; Cash and Phones Seized.

Delhi Capitals Announce Sediqullah Atal As Replacement of Harry Brook

🚨 News 🚨 Delhi Capitals name Sediqullah Atal as a replacement for Harry Brook#TATAIPL | @DelhiCapitals | Details 🔽 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2025

