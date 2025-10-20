Who is Asif Afridi? Fans might wonder the answer to this question as the 38-year-old cricketer was picked to make his Test debut in the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025. Age is certainly just a number when one possesses experience and quality and Asif Afridi will look to make an impact for the Pakistan National Cricket Team as the Shan Masood-led side aims for a whitewash against reigning world Test champions South Africa. The left-arm spinner was presented his Test debut cap by Shaheen Afridi. As Asif Afridi makes his debut in Test cricket, let us take a look at some facts about him. Pakistan vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025: How To Watch PAK vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

Despite being 38 years old, Asif Afridi, however, is not the oldest cricketer in Pakistan's playing XI against South Africa! Yes, you read that right! The oldest cricketer in Pakistan's playing XI in the PAK vs SA 2nd Test is Noman Ali, who is aged 39 years. Noman Ali had played an instrumental role, taking 10 wickets across two innings as he helped Pakistan defeat South Africa by 93 runs in the PAK vs SA 1st Test 202,5, which was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore earlier in the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series. Massive Security Breach As Fan Enters Pakistan Dressing Room Balcony To Meet Babar Azam During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Lahore (Watch Video).

Who is Asif Afridi?

#Asif Afridi is a left-arm spinner, who is also a bowling all-rounder

#He was born on December 25, 1986, in Peshawar

#Asif Afridi has a lot of experience in First Class cricket, making his debut way back in 2009

#He has played 57 First Class matches so far, picking up 198 wickets with his best figures being 6/36

#In List A cricket, he has played 60 matches, picking up 83 wickets while in 85 T20s so far, has had 78 scalps

#With the bat in hand, Asif Afridi has 1630 runs in First Class cricket which includes one century and eight fifties

#Asif Afridi plays for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) and has played 14 matches in the tournament so far, picking up 15 wickets and scoring 19 runs

Asif Afridi, in 2023, was banned for a period of two years for breaching the anti-corruption code of the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board). The PCB had provisionally suspended him in 2022 while playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after he did not report an approach for corruption made towards him and for two separate breaches in the 2022 edition of the Pakistan Cup. Asif Afridi earlier was part of Pakistan's squad when he was picked in the white-ball squads to face Australia in 2022.

