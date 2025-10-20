Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Pakistan and South Africa square off in the second and final Test of the PAK vs SA 2025 two-match series. The hosts find themselves with a 1-0 lead in the PAK vs SA 2025 Test series after Noman Ali's brilliance saw them clinch a dominant 93-run victory in the first match in Lahore. The 39-year-old spinner showed that age is just a number as he made the most of the turning track at the Gaddafi Stadium and finished with a match haul of 10 wickets to hand Shan Masood and co a victory in their first match of the new ICC WTC (World Test Championship) cycle. And truly there could not have been a better way to do it than to beat the defending champions! Pakistan vs South Africa Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 2nd Test 2025 and Who Will Win PAK vs SA Test Match?

South Africa, on the other hand, find themselves under pressure as they need to win the PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in a bid to level the series. Across the two innings in Lahore, the South Africa National Cricket Team batters were totally outplayed. In the first innings, it was Tony de Zorzi who struck a stellar century and apart from him, no one could even get to 50. In the second innings, it was Dewald Brevis who was the top-scorer with 54 runs in their meagre effort of 183 all out.

South Africa did have a positive from the PAK vs SA Lahore Test and it was Senuran Muthusamy, who picked up five-wicket hauls in both innings and the Proteas will hope for the spinner to continue his good form. South Africa will also be aided by the return of their premier spinner in Keshav Maharaj and fans will look forward to watching how the defending world Test champions bounce back after the loss in Lahore. For Pakistan, though, they will look to capitalise on the spin-friendly conditions in Rawalpindi as well and hope to secure what would be an unlikely 2-0 whitewash over South Africa. Pakistan Beat South Africa by 93 Runs in PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025; Noman Ali, Shaheen Afridi Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Two-Match Series.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Match Details

Match Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 Date Monday, October 20 Time 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Streaming, Telecast

When is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team 2nd Test is set to be played on Monday, October 20. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will host the PAK vs SA 2nd Test and it will start at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Massive Security Breach As Fan Enters Pakistan Dressing Room Balcony To Meet Babar Azam During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 in Lahore (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025 due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't be able to watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd Test 2025?

Just like the PAK vs SA live telecast, there would be no PAK vs SA live streaming available as well. Fans in India thus will not be able to watch PAK vs SA live streaming on any platform. However, fans can still follow PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 live score updates on the South Africa cricket team's official social media handle. Pakistan have the momentum after winning the PAK vs SA Lahore Test inside four days and are favourites for a victory in Rawalpindi as well.

