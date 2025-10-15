Star Pakistan cricket Babar Azam was born on October 15, 1994. He turned 31 on October 15, 2025, on the day Pakistan was taking on South Africa at home in the 4th day of the first Test. South Africa were chasing Pakistan's total of 276 but eventually Pakistan were able to bowl them out and the Test match, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Amid this, a fan climbed up the stadium structures at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore and he tried to meet Babar Azam. It was a massive security breach although they eventually intervened in time and took the fan away. Happy Birthday Babar Azam! Fans Wish Pakistan Cricketer As Star Batter Turns 31.

Massive Security Breach As Fan Enters Pakistan Dressing Room to Meet Babar Azam

