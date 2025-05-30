One of the greatest attractions in cricket is the sight of a batter hitting boundaries against bowlers. With the advent of T20 cricket, multiple sixes are possible more than ever in the modern-day era. However, cricket has a rich history, where batters have displayed T20 batting even before it gained attention, and managed to achieve a task as rare as the blue moon. What is Used for a Toss in the Australian Cricket League? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

The art of hitting sixes is a mixture of talent, luck, and skills, where it is possible with a lucky shot, but hitting multiple times requires skills and talent. A total of 11 batters have managed to hit six sixes in an over across formats, with the first coming back in 1968. But it was India's Yuvraj Singh's six sixes off Stuart Broad in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 that received the most attention. However, Singh, interestingly, was not the first India to do so. So, in this article, we know who was the first Indian cricketer to hit six sixes in an over?

Who Was the First Indian Cricketer To Hit Six Sixes in an Over?

Following West Indies' Sir Garry Sobers, who was the first to hit six sixes in an over in cricket during a County Championship match, India's Ravi Shastri became the second-ever cricketer to achieve the feat. Shastri slammed six sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy 1985 season match between Mumbai (then Bombay) and Baroda.

Shastri took charge against spinner Tilak Raj at Wankhede Stadium and managed to hit the left-arm slow bowler for 36 runs in an over, becoming the first Indian to hit six sixes in domestic First-Class cricket.

The former India cricketer scored 200 runs off 123, which was also the fastest (113 balls) double ton in FC cricket back then, ensuring that Mumbai ended up winning the contest.

Ravi Shastri Reminiscing About His Six Sixes

Since Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, and Sagar Mishra have managed to hit six sixes in a single over as Indian batters. Mishra achieved the feat in 2016 playing for Western Railway in a B division shield match.

Recently, Riyan Rarag also slammed six sixes off consecutive balls in IPL 2025, where the first four came on the final four deliveries off Moeen Ali, and then the final two came off balls one and two of Varun Chakaravarthy's over.

