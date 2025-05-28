Cricket is all about a bowler trying to claim the batter's wicket during the match, while the latter tries to prevent the former from achieving his goal. A bowler gets multiple chances to remove the batter, with as many as six deliveries allocated in an over, to claim the batter's wicket. However, very rarely does a bowler clinch a wicket without even bowling a legal delivery, or known as a '0th ball'. A legal delivery is one where the bowler remains behind the popping crease and bowls the ball toward the batter within the set margins on the pitch. In this article, we learn about who was the first player to take a wicket on the 0th ball in men's international cricket. India Made 183 in How Many Overs in the 1983 World Cup Final? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

As many as three formats are played in international cricket - Test, One-Day International, and T20 International - with the chances of a player claiming a 0th ball wicket being the highest in T20Is, owing to fast-paced action and the batter being on the lookout for runs. Interestingly, the first player to take a wicket on the 0th ball in men's international cricket happened during an India national team vs England national team T20I match in 2011 at Manchester.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google is one of the most used search platforms on the internet, and constantly pushes out innovative interactive features to keep users/readers coming back to their search engine. Google launched 'Googlies on Google', a game that asks readers fun questions that seem simple but are rather quite complicated. This is why the game has Googlies in its name, which comes from a type of delivery, which is a 'Googly'.

Who Was the First Player to Take a Wicket on the 0th Ball in Men's International Cricket?

Out of all ace bowlers across the world, India's star batter Virat Kohli was the first player to take a wicket on the 0th ball in men's international cricket. Kohli claimed the wicket of England's Kevin Pietersen, who was also India's teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2009-10.

Kohli attained this feat during the IND vs ENG 5th T20I 2011 at Old Trafford, when Pietersen was stumped off the former's bowling by MS Dhoni, who collected the ball, which was called wide by the umpire.

Kohli came onto bowl the eighth over of England's chase, where Pietersen charged down the track, and missed the ball completely, which was down the leg-side. MS Dhoni, behind the wicket, collected the ball swiftly and stumped the England batter, much to the jubilation of Kohli.

Virat Kohli Claims Wicket on the 0th Ball

Fun Fact: Pietersen was Kohli's debut T20I wicket for India.

India ended up losing the contest by six wickets as England, captained by Stuart Broad, chased down 166 with three balls to spare. Since then, Kohli and Pietersen often end up having a fun banter about the 0th ball-wicket, which showcases their deep relationship.

