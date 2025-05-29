Like many team sports, a toss is a factor in the winning and losing of a side. In cricket, however, a toss is highly crucial, especially in conditions that could be alien to one side, while favourable to another. Traditionally, a toss takes place with a coin, which is flipped in the air, after which the captain makes his/her call, which decides the course of the contest, as it determines who bats/bowls first. Who Was the First Player to Take a Wicket on the 0th Ball in Men's International Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

A coin toss has been part of cricket since its inception, but with the advent of T20 cricket and modernisation of the sport in general, demand for a newer approach has often been made by fans. Australian Cricket League or Big Bash League (BBL) was the pioneer of breaking out from the traditional 'coin' for toss and replaced it with the most commonly used equipment in cricket, which has seen a rise in popularity. In this article, we learn about what is used for a toss in the Australian Cricket League.

What is Googlies on Google?

Googlies on Google is a fun interactive campaign to keep readers engaged on its home page by the search engine giant Google. Coined Google Search Googly, the interactive quiz will test readers' knowledge based on several topics, which look quite straightforward but aren't. Googlies is coined from 'Googly', a type of delivery in cricket, where the ball catches the batter off guard by turning the other way than anticipated.

What is Used for a Toss in the Australian Cricket League?

The Australian Cricket League replaced the coin toss with a bat flip to decide which side bats or bowls first, upsetting traditionalists of the game. This first occurred in the BBL 2018-19 season and has since found its place in the hearts of cricket fans for its excitement around whether the bat falls on its edge or flat. How Many Wickets Constitute a Double Hat-Trick? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

The specially designed bat is flipped in the air, with the captain calling Hills or Flats as opposed to the regular Heads or Tails; Hills is for the curved side, while Flats is for the flat side. However, in case of the bat falling on its edge, the toss is repeated to ensure fair play.

Try, Try Till You Succeed

If at first you don't succeed... 😅 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ofryum3gY4 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2023

The Australian Cricket League, or BBL, wanted to add more flair and fanfare around the toss, thus, they replaced the coin with a bat, which fans have emulated in street cricket as well. The bat flip has been appreciated by players and fans alike, who like its visual appeal and unpredictability surrounding the result.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).