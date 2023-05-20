Delhi Capitals will be facing Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match on Saturday, May 20. The game will take place at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi and has a starting time of 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Delhi Capitals are currently at the 9th place in the IPL 2023 table with 10 points from 13 matches. With only one match left in the season for them, they are already out of the playoffs race. Interestingly DC have decided to don a special rainbow-coloured jersey during their final IPL 2023 match against CSK. Today, in this article let's take a look at why Delhi Capitals will be wearing the rainbow-coloured shirt during the Chennai Super Kings match. Fans Face Trouble Booking IPL 2023 Playoff Tickets Online, React With Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter.

Delhi Capitals will be wearing a special rainbow-coloured short during their upcoming IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings. The DC management have decided to do this to celebrate the diversity of India. Interestingly this is not the first time, DC will wear this unique rainbow-coloured shirt. This was started by DC during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020. In the following season, they did the same against Mumbai Indians (IPL 2021) and Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2022).

Taking to social media, Delhi Capitals recently revealed their special rainbow-coloured jersey. "Ending our #IPL2023 campaign on a 🌈note! Our boys will be donning these special threads in our last home match of the season at #QilaKotla!" reads DC's tweet. 'MS Dhoni as Captain Jack Sparrow, Virat Kohli as Ragnar Lothbrok' AI-Generated Images of CSK and RCB Players As Pirates Of The Caribbean and Vikings Characters Go Viral.

Delhi Capitals Speciel rainbow Coloured Jersey for the Chennai Super Kings Match

Ending our #IPL2023 campaign on a 🌈 note! Our boys will be donning these special threads in our last home match of the season at #QilaKotla! #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/UuvM51Yo8R — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 19, 2023

Although Delhi Capitals do not have any chance to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs, they can still dent Chennai Super Kings' chance of qualification with a victory. DC will be surely looking to end their IPL 2023 campaign on a positive note.

