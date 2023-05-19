The tickets for IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 and Eliminator have already been put up for sale and given the massive turnouts that the competition has witnessed this season, it is not a surprise that fans have wasted little time in trying to get a hold of them. However, many were in for an unpleasant experience as they faced trouble booking their tickets for the playoffs. After being unable to purchase tickets for Qualifier 1 and Eliminator, fans took to Twitter to react with funny memes and jokes. Check them out below. How to Buy IPL 2023 Playoffs Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy Indian Premier League Qualifier 1 and Eliminator Match Tickets for Chepauk Stadium.

Fans Facing Trouble Buying Tickets

Paytm fairplay award goes to Paytm insider 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5CFK0PZNYy — Anishraj (@MrAnish96) May 18, 2023

'Page Not Working'

Page is not working pic.twitter.com/UqymFiDl9q — Cric Irfan (@Irfan_irru_17) May 18, 2023

'Whole Day Ruined'

Tried booking IPL tickets and my entire day ruined. Otha ena da server vechurkeenga loosoothigala🥲. pic.twitter.com/rGGLNNiWnD — Cringineer (@cring_i_neer) May 18, 2023

Some Success At Least

'Scamming'

Book panna book agavae matainkuthu Nala scam panureenga da dei pic.twitter.com/NQsjJw6QgF — Ashwin (@Ashwin19657179) May 19, 2023

'Not Able to Book'

Just checked about tickets see how many tickets are available but can't able to book for ipl playoff #ipl #chennai #ipltickets #playoffs pic.twitter.com/4ieR8lQ2uJ — SR (@SaRaV_UniQuE) May 18, 2023

