Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in game 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the match, the RCB side will be wearing Green Jersey. RCB unveiled the Green Jersey on the opening day of the season. RCB have played in the famous go green kit since 2011 and the jersey is usually reserved for one of the afternoon matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium during the IPL season. Dinesh Karthik Admits Being '100 Per Cent Ready To Play for India in ICC T20 World Cup After Consistent Performance For RCB in IPL 2024.

The actual reason behind the introduction of the ‘second Jersey’ in the IPL is that the franchise had started the initiative to raise awareness about planting more trees and reducing the effect of global warming. Even in the past, the RCB captain over the years has also given a plant as a memento to the opposition skipper, in which the side is wearing green kit in Bengaluru.

Before the start of the match against KKR, RCB revealed that they will be playing in Green Jersey at Kolkata. The team said that they're hoping a change in colours would help bring about a turn in their fortunes this season. RCB just had one win this season and stands at the bottom of the points table. Also given the tradition of green kit matches, RCB usually wears them during an afternoon matchday at home. However, the Bengaluru-based side only has three more home games remaining this season and all of them will be night matches, starting at 7:30 PM IST. Rinku Singh Meets Yash Dayal Ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Shares Picture on Instagram Story.

This could be the reason why RCB may have opted to use the jersey in the upcoming clash at the Eden Gardens. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in game 10 this season – breaking the chain of home-side wins till then. RCB will be hoping to break the losing streak with new jersey in the match against KKR.

