Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dropped to third after SunRisers Hyderabad won the latest IPL 2024 match against Delhi Capitals. But the two-time champions can reclaim the second position as they face struggling Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 36 of the IPL 2024 season at Kolkata. Both teams are preparing hard for the important fixture as the result of the game will have a strong effect on their progress in the tournament. Meanwhile, KKR’s star batter Rinku Singh shared an Instagram story highlighting his bond with RCB Pacer Yash Dayal. Purchased in the 2024 auction by RCB, Dayal has five wickets so far in the IPL season 17. Dinesh Karthik Admits Being '100 Per Cent Ready' To Play for India in ICC T20 World Cup After Consistent Performance For RCB in IPL 2024.

Instagram Story Shared by Rinku Singh

Story Shared by Rinku Singh (Credit: Instagram)

