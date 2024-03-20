Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Team will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. While the RCB team conducted a grand event – known as RCB Unbox to unveil their Jersey and celebrate their success in WPL 2024, the franchise launched their ‘Green Jersey’ during a small event in Chennai. RCB team reached Chennai late night on Tuesday. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Md. Siraj was present for the ‘Green Jersey’ unveiling. IPL 2024 Countdown Begins! Meet 10 Cool Captains Ready To Dazzle in Biggest T20 League.

RCB Green Jersey Unveiled During Event in Chennai

VIDEO | IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) launch their second team kit during an event in Chennai. @RCBTweets #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/oc89RxX1Uf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2024

