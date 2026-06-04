Why England Players Are Wearing Black Armbands in Lord's Test vs New Zealand?

England's cricketers took to the field at Lord's today, Thursday, June 4, 2026, wearing black armbands, a sombre and respectful tribute to eight former England players who have passed away since the conclusion of the team's last home international match on September 12, 2025. A moment of silence was also observed by both squads before the national anthems, marking an emotional start to the first Test against New Zealand. Lord's Cricket Ground Becomes First Venue to Host 150 Tests As it Hosts ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2026.

The gesture, confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), acknowledges the significant contributions of these cricketing figures. The cricketing community has mourned the loss of several prominent individuals in recent months.

Among those being honoured with the black armbands are:

MJK Smith, former England captain who played 50 Test matches.

Robin Smith, a formidable batter with 62 Test and 71 ODI caps.

Barry Knight, a versatile all-rounder with 29 Test appearances.

Norman Gifford, the veteran spinner who featured in 15 Tests and two ODIs.

Eric Russell, a dependable opening batsman from 10 Tests.

John Jameson, an aggressive top-order batter who played four Tests and three ODIs.

Hugh Morris, the former Glamorgan star with three Test caps.

Tony Pigott, a fast bowler who earned one Test cap.

Additionally, the pre-match ceremony included a special tribute to New Zealand great Martin Crowe, remembering him on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of his passing earlier this year. His daughter, Emma Crowe, walked out with the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy. England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st Test 2026.

Video: Emma Crowe Walks Out with Crowe-Thorpe Trophy

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This opening match of the three-Test Rothesay series also marks a historic occasion as Lord's hosts its 150th men's Test match, the first venue globally to reach this milestone. The series is a crucial part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).