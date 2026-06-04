Lord's Cricket Ground Becomes First Venue to Host 150 Tests As it Hosts ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2026

Lord's Cricket Ground, affectionately known as the 'Home of Cricket', etched its name deeper into the annals of history today, Thursday, June 4, 2026, by becoming the first-ever venue to host 150 Test matches. The momentous occasion unfolds as England lock horns with New Zealand in the opening Test of their three-match series, marking the beginning of England's home international summer and a crucial fixture in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. England vs New Zealand Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 1st Test 2026.

Play at the historic venue will commence at 11:00 AM BST (3:30 PM IST) as both teams eye a strong start to the series. England, under the leadership of Ben Stokes, will be eager to shake off the disappointment of their recent 4-1 Ashes series defeat in Australia. Meanwhile, Tom Latham's New Zealand arrives in good form, having recently secured a commanding innings-and-79-run victory over Ireland in a one-off Test.

Venues with the Most Test Matches

Rank Stadium Location Country First Test Total Matches 1 Lord's Cricket Ground London England 1884 150 2 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Melbourne Australia 1877 118 3 Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Sydney Australia 1882 114 4 The Oval London England 1880 108 5 Old Trafford Manchester England 1884 86

Teams and Key Players

England features a blend of established stars and promising talents. Captain Ben Stokes, turning 35 on the first morning of the Test, is just five wickets shy of reaching 250 Test wickets, a significant career milestone. Joe Root is also on the verge of history, needing just 57 runs to become the second player to reach 14,000 Test runs. The squad includes new faces like Emilio Gay and Sonny Baker.

New Zealand's squad sees Tom Latham leading the side. All eyes will be on veteran batsman Kane Williamson, whose availability for international commitments is now managed on a series-by-series basis following adjustments to his central contract status. This is speculated to be his fifth and final Test appearance at Lord's. Ben Stokes Birthday Special: Celebrating England's Cricket Superstar As All-Rounder Turns 35.

Head-to-Head and Recent Form

Historically, England holds a significant advantage over New Zealand in Test cricket, winning 54 of their 115 encounters, with New Zealand securing 14 victories and 47 matches ending in a draw. At Lord's, England's dominance is even more pronounced, boasting a 9-1 record against the Black Caps. New Zealand's sole Test win at Lord's dates back to 1999.

England's recent Test form (last 5 matches) stands at L, L, L, W, L, highlighting their struggle in the lead-up to this series. Conversely, New Zealand has shown strong form (last 5 matches) with W, D, W, W, W. The last Test series between these two nations, played in New Zealand in 2024, saw New Zealand emerge victorious in a closely contested series.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).