Wicket-Keeper Josh Inglis Displays Brilliant Reflexes to Dismiss Usman Khawaja During Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers Match in BBL 2019–20 (Watch Video)

Jos Inglis Displays Brilliant Reflexes (Photo Credits: Twitter/ KFC Big Bash League)

Cricket is known to be a game of uncertainty and one certainly can’t expect what they can witness next in the gentlemen’s game. One such eyebrow-raising incident was witnessed during the Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers match in the Big Bash League 2019-20. Wicket-keeper Josh Inglis displayed great presence of mind and dismissed Sydney’s opener Usman Khawaja via a run-out. The incident occurred during the ninth over of the second innings when the southpaw tried to guide a delivery off Ashton Agar to third-man region. However, Inglis showed his fantastic reflexes and restricted the ball going past him. Matthew Wade Registers Blistering Century During Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match in BBL 2019–20.

However, Khawaja was sure that he has timed the shot to perfection and came out of the crease to accumulate a run. He, although, soon found out that the keeper has stopped the ball and tried to get back into the crease. Anyway, the damage was done as Inglis had dislodged the bails and the left-handed batsman had to make his way back to the pavilion. Defending a rather peculiar target to 96 runs, the Scorchers were delighted by Inglis’ sensational effort which dismissed the dangerous-looking Khawaja.

Watch Video!!

Nonetheless, the target proved to be too small and the Sydney-side clinched the match with seven wickets in hand. Earlier in the match, the play was delayed by rain and was initially restricted to 15 overs. The Scorchers failed to pile a significant batting display and could only manage 99 runs in the first innings. In reply, opener Alex Hales played a brilliant cameo and guided his side over the line.