David Warner reminded the cricketing world of his enduring power on Saturday night, blasting an unbeaten 130 to propel the Sydney Thunder to 4-205 in their Big Bash League (BBL|15) clash against the Hobart Hurricanes. David Warner Joins Virat Kohli in Elite Batting Club; Levels Record for Joint-Third Most T20 Hundreds.

The 39-year-old veteran reached the milestone in spectacular fashion, marking the occasion with his trademark "Toyota" jump celebration to the delight of a packed home crowd. The innings stands as the highest individual score of the current BBL season and the highest in the history of the Sydney Thunder franchise.

A Record-Breaking Return to Form

Warner’s century was his first in the Big Bash League in over 14 years, with his previous ton dating back to the tournament’s inaugural season in December 2011. Entering the match under pressure following the Thunder’s slow start to the season, the captain took full control after a disastrous opening that saw his side lose two wickets for zero runs in the first two balls of the match.

David Warner Completes Century

THE BULL IS BACK! David Warner has his second Big Bash century 💪 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/VMYQBE21cR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2026

"It feels really good to put 200 on the board," Warner told broadcast partners during the innings break. "I was a little bit hesitant at 0-2, but you’ve just got to back yourself and play your game."

Dominance at the Death

The left-hander’s knock was a clinic in T20 acceleration. After navigating a tense powerplay, Warner exploded in the final overs, whacking 50 runs off his last 15 deliveries. His final scorecard included 11 boundaries and nine towering sixes, effectively neutralizing a Hobart bowling attack that had initially looked threatening.

Supporting roles from Sam Billings (20) and Nic Maddinson (30) allowed Warner to anchor the innings before unleashing a barrage of strokes in the "Power Surge" and the death overs.

Context and Season Outlook

The Sydney Thunder entered Match 21 in desperate need of a turnaround, having secured only one victory from their first five games. This performance provides a significant boost to their Net Run Rate and postseason aspirations. David Warner Registers Second Big Bash League Hundred, Achieves Feat During Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 Match.

For the Hobart Hurricanes, the defending champions, the chase presents a steep challenge on a Sydney surface that historically slows down during the second innings.

