Matthew Wade Registers Blistering Century During Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match in BBL 2019–20, Twitterati Hail the Southpaw’s Magnificent Knock

Australian batsmen Matthew Wade wreaked havoc during the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes clash in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 and scored a blistering ton. The southpaw made a mockery of Striker’s bowling line-up and gathered runs all over the park. He mustered 130 runs in total off just 61 deliveries, the second-highest individual score in BBL history after Marcus Stoinis’ 147. His mayhem guided the Hurricanes to 217 runs in the first innings which proved to be enough as the Adelaide side fell 10-runs short of their opposition total. Twitterati also went frenzy by Hurricane skipper’s colossal performance and hailed his from head to toe. AB de Villiers Smashes Quick-Fire Half-Century Against Melbourne Stars in BBL 2019–20.

Wade last played a T20I match back in 2016 and since, has been out of favour of Australia’s limited-overs squad. However, the national selectors certainly can’t ignore this mayhem by the wicket-keeper batsman and might give him a break again. During the course of his knock, Wade scored 11 boundaries and seven gigantic sixes. Moreover, the 32-year old smashed the likes of Rashid Khan and Billy Stanlake, who are regarded as two of the best bowlers in the tournament. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted on Wade’s brilliant century.

What a knock that was by Matthew Wade, just ridiculous hitting from him. Finishes on 130 from just 61 balls with 7 sixes!! — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 26, 2020

Matthew wade and Darcy short last 2 opening pship at Adelaide oval vs Adelaide strikers. 158 and 203.. Take a bow. #BBL09 — Marwadi (@gaitonde07) January 26, 2020

Matthew Wade is like a good bottle of wine. Only getting better with age. Been a gun this season. #BBL09 #wadetrain #dominating #carriedthebat #canetoads — Jordy Ⓜ️atthews (@racingjordy) January 26, 2020

@BBL Centuries by captains 102* (51) David Warner 111* (65) Aaron Finch 101 (51) Chris Lynn 100 (62) Shane Watson 109 (68) Aaron Finch 130* (61) MATTHEW WADE #BBL09 #ASvHH @HurricanesBBL — ONE FOR ALL (@mohsinstats) January 26, 2020

Matthew Wade in #BBL09 61(46) vs Heat 16(13) vs Thunder DNB vs Sixers 3(5) vs Scorchers 5(5) vs Strikers 56(34) vs Thunder 66(29) vs Renegades 130*(61) vs Strikers — Akhil Rebelli (@akhilrebelli) January 26, 2020

Apart from Wade, his opening partner D’Arcy Short also looked at his prime and scored 72 off just 55 deliveries. Riding on the openers’ sensational show, Hurricanes piled up 217 runs in the first innings. In reply, opener Philip Salt and skipper Travis Head fought back brilliantly. However, the target proved to be too much and the Adelaide side lost the match by 10 runs.