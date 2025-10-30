Team India are currently competing in a five-match bilateral T20I series with the hosts, the Australia national cricket team. The IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 is over, with the fate already decided. The fixture had an unlucky end of a no result, due to being abandoned by rain. Only 9.4 overs of action could be witnessed in that match, spoiled entirely for the cricket fans by rain. When is IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Australia Match Preview.

In those 9.4 overs, the India national cricket team made 97/1 after being made to bat first. Abhishek Sharma was out after some early hitting, scoring 19 runs off 14 balls. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was batting at 39 not out off 24 balls. Opener Shubman Gill was also not out, having scored 37 off 20 balls. Nathan Ellis had picked up the lone wicket of Abhishek Sharma from a Tim David catch. With so much action getting spoiled by rain in the first T20I, fans are probably wondering if it will drizzle again in the next match at Melbourne. Shreyas Iyer Shares First Message for Fans Since Spleen Laceration Injury, Says ‘Getting Better Every Passing Day’ (See Post).

Will It Rain in Melbourne During IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in East Melbourne, Australia. The match starts at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) (7:15 PM Local time). Fans can expect some good news regarding the weather in this match. The weather forecast in Melbourne displays no sign of rain during the match time. So a game uninterrupted by rainfall can be expected. However, there is a possibility of rain during the day. The temperature is also expected to be cool, around 18 degrees Celsius during the game.

