After losing the three-match ODI series, 1-2, the India national cricket team are now playing the Australia national cricket team in a five-match T20I series. Of that five-game bilateral, the IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025 was unfortunately abandoned after just 9.4 overs of total action, with rain washing off the fixture. Now, all eyes are on the India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2025, which is scheduled to be held at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground in East Melbourne. IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025: Varun Aaron Backs India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav To Play Big Knock Against Australia.

Hosts Australia are being led by Mitchell Marsh, while Suryakumar Yadav will captain the Men in Blue. The last complete game between the two sides was the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025. That match was won by Team India by a comfortable nine-wicket margin. Also, only if the recent ODI series defeat is taken out of context, the Indian cricket team can be considered in superb form, especially in T20Is. The side has recently won the Asia Cup 2025, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final match.

When is IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Match?

The India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team 2nd T20I 2025 will take place on Friday, October 30. The IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in East Melbourne and will start at 1:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The IND vs AUS H2H Record in T20I Cricket?

The India National Cricket Team and the Australia National Cricket Team have faced each other in 33 T20Is. Men in Blue have the upper hand in IND vs AUS T20I head-to-head, winning 20 while the Aussies have just 11 wins, with 2 ending in a no result. Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of First Three T20Is Due to Injury, Team India All-Rounder Sidelined With Neck Spasms Ahead of IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025.

Who Are the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Match Key Players?

Player Name Abhishek Sharma Marcus Stoinis Shubman Gill Xavier Bartlett Harshit Rana

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 Likely Playing XI

India Likely XI vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Likely XI vs IND: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

