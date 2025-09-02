Will Mitchell Starc play in IPL 2026 (Indian Premier League) after announcing retirement from T20Is? This might be a question in the minds of fans, especially those in India, after the left-arm pacer called time on his career in the shortest format for Australia. Mitchell Starc, needless to say, is regarded as one of the best bowlers of this generation and was superb for the Australia National Cricket Team in T20 Internationals, where he played 65 matches, picking up 79 wickets at an average of 23.81. He is also the highest wicket-taker among Australian pacers in T20Is and with months left for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, Australia would need some thinking to do to fill the space left by him. Mitchell Starc Retires: Australia’s Prolific Speedster Announces Retirement from T20 Internationals, to Focus on ODIs and Test Cricket.

Mitchell Starc, who last played a T20I in 2024, was part of the Aaron Finch-led Australia National Cricket Team, which won the T20 World Cup title in the year 2021. The 35-year-old featured in seven matches in the successful campaign for Australia, picking up nine wickets. In an official statement released by Cricket Australia, Mitchell Starc explained his decision to quit T20I cricket. The left-arm fast bowler said that he wanted to focus more on Tests and ODIs with the ODI World Cup coming up in 2027. "Test cricket is and has always been my highest priority," he said, adding, "Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns."

Will Mitchell Starc Play in IPL 2026 After T20I Retirement?

Mitchell Starc will continue to play in the IPL after announcing his retirement from T20Is. The Cricket Australia statement clarified that, despite not featuring in the shortest format for Australia any more, Mitchell Starc will continue to be available for domestic T20 leagues and the IPL. Mitchell Starc plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and should he be retained, he will feature for the same side in IPL 2026 as well. Delhi Capitals had acquired Mitchell Starc at the IPL 2025 auction, where he was signed for a massive amount of Rs 11.75 crore. In IPL 2025, the Aussie pacer played 11 matches and took 14 wickets. IPL 2025: 'Go Away' Mitchell Starc Shoos Away Fan At Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral.

Mitchell Starc's IPL Career

Matches Wickets Average Economy 52 65 23.12 8.61

Mitchell Starc has had an impressive career in the IPL. The pacer has featured for three teams--RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) and DC (Delhi Capitals) so far, playing 52 matches in total where he picked up 65 wickets. The Australian pacer, who was signed by KKR for a whopping sum of Rs 24.75 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, went on to help the franchise lift a third trophy that year. Mitchell Starc had memorably delivered Player of the Match performances in the first qualifier and final with KKR beating SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) on both occasions en route to the title.

