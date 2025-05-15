Being a cricketer in India is tough, with fans continuously hounding personal space to interact with their favorite stars, something that overseas players are not accustomed to. Mitchell Starc, who featured for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, had to 'shoo away' one such fan who wanted to take a selfie or video with the Australian legend pacer at Delhi Airport. In a clip shared by Suraj Roshni (@suraj_roshni_vlog) on Instagram, Starc could be seen along with his wife Alyssa Healy offloading his luggage from the car for a flight back to Australia following the suspension of IPL 2025 for one week due to Indo-Pak tensions, when the cricketer asked the fan multiple times to 'go away' as the latter approached the DC player. Fan Chases Travis Head for Selfie at Departmental Store, Alleges Australian and SRH Cricketer of ‘Showing Too Much Attitude’ After His Request Is Turned Down (Watch Viral Video).

Mitchell Starc Shoos Away Fan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suraj Roshni (@suraj_roshni_vlog)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)