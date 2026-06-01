GT Team Bus Catches Fire Due to Short Circuit Post-IPL 2026 Final; Players and Staff Safely Evacuated

Players and support staff of the Gujarat Titans cricket team were safely evacuated from their team bus on Sunday night after a short circuit led to smoke spreading inside the vehicle. The incident occurred as the team was returning to their hotel in Ahmedabad following their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final. All individuals on board were reported unharmed, though they were left stranded for a period before an alternative bus was arranged. RCB Win IPL 2026; Becomes Third Franchise After CSK and MI To Lift Back-To-Back Titles.

GT Team Bus Catches Fire

Following a disappointing defeat in the IPL final, the Gujarat Titans bus suffered a short circuit. no one was harmed as all players- staff were successfully evacuated. team was returning to their hotel from Stadium in Ahmedabad. #GujaratTitans #BusFire #rcb #IPLFinal #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/2JQM4g5OFx — Namaskar Gujarat Australia/New Zealand (@NamaskarGujarat) June 1, 2026

Incident Unfolds After Final Match

The electrical fault developed shortly after the team departed the Narendra Modi Stadium, where they had just concluded a disappointing IPL final, losing by five wickets to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Smoke quickly began to fill the bus, prompting a swift and organised evacuation of all players and support staff. Reports indicate that the team waited by the roadside for approximately an hour before a replacement vehicle arrived to transport them back to their accommodation.

A Challenging End to the Season

The bus incident capped what was already a difficult evening for the Gujarat Titans, who had aimed to secure their second IPL title. The team's journey to the final itself had been fraught with challenges, including a gruelling travel schedule and delays. Their arrival in Ahmedabad for the final was reportedly delayed due to adverse weather conditions across north-western India, forcing them to reach the city late on Saturday. This added to a demanding period that saw them travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur for Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals on May 29. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2026 Edition.

Prompt Response Ensures Safety

Despite the alarming nature of the short circuit and the presence of smoke, the prompt actions of the team and support staff ensured that no injuries were sustained. The incident highlights the importance of stringent safety protocols for team logistics, particularly during high-profile tournaments involving extensive travel. The quick arrangement of an alternative bus allowed the team to proceed to their hotel without further complications.

The Gujarat Titans will now look to regroup after a season that, despite reaching the final, concluded with both on-field disappointment and an unexpected off-field scare. The focus remains on the well-being of the players and staff as they conclude their commitments for the IPL 2026 season.

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