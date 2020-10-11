The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 also known as Women’s IPL. The tournament will be a four-day event including the final. Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will begin on November 04 and end on November 09. BCCI is yet to announce the venue of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, but Sharjah Cricket Stadium in most likely to host the matches. Meanwhile, you can scroll below to check out the complete schedule of Women’s IPL 2020. Women’s T20 Challenge 2020: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj Named Captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity Teams; Check Full Squads.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will feature three teams- Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers. As per the format, each team will face others once, that’s a team gets to play two matches. Apparently, top two teams on the points table will then advance to the final.

Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Schedule

Match Date Time (UAE) Time (IST) Team 1 Team 2 Match 1 Nov 04 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Supernovas Velocity Match 2 Nov 05 2:00 PM 3:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers Match 3 Nov 07 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas Match 4 Nov 09 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Final

BCCI apart from announcing the schedule also named the three squads as well. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Supernovas, Smriti Mandhana will be in charge of Trailblazers and Mithali Raj will captain Velocity team. The matches in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will start at 7:30 PM while one match will begin at 3:30 PM.

